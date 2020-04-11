George Kittle admits he'll never get over 49ers' Super Bowl LIV loss

All the vaunted 49ers' defense had to do was protect a 10-point lead with under seven minutes to go.

All Jimmy Garoppolo had to do was hit a wide-open Emmanuel Sanders with under two minutes to go.

If either of those things had happened in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 in Miami Gardens, the 49ers very likely have their sixth Lombardi Trophy.

But neither of those things happened, and the Kansas City Chiefs are the current Super Bowl champions.

"It's not something I'll ever get over," All-Pro tight end George Kittle said during an interview on ESPN's Golic and Wingo on Friday, according to 49ersWebzone. "Losing the Super Bowl is definitely one of the worst experiences of my life. It's just a missed opportunity, knowing that you're not going to get back unless your whole team comes together and just puts together a great season again, like we had last year. Know that we've just got to finish.

"But it's not something I'm going to let haunt me. My experience in the Super Bowl was awesome. That whole season was a blast."

So, what went wrong against the Chiefs?

"Plenty went wrong on both sides," Kittle said in an "Ask Me Anything" interview with Bleacher Report on Friday. "You gotta take [advantage] of your opportunities and we just didn't do that. When you're playing a team like the Chiefs, explosive players all over the field, they won the game. Our offense didn't close it out. Our defense didn't either. They just played a great game."

After going 4-12 in 2018, the 49ers burst onto the scene last season and dominated their way to a 13-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Now, the hunter becomes the hunted. The bullseye is on the 49ers' back, and that's something Kittle isn't shying away from.

"I'm just honestly looking forward to being able to play more football," Kittle said on Golic and Wingo. "I get paid to play football, so I'm not going to be upset and completely hurt the rest of my life because of it. But I'm definitely looking forward to another shot to go out there and play again."

