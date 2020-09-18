George Kittle out for 49ers Sunday

Tight end George Kittle will not be part of the 49ers’ effort to secure their first win of the season.

Kittle’s knee injury will keep him from playing against the Jets this week. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday that Kittle will not travel with the team to New Jersey, but will meet them at the Greenbrier in West Virginia as the team will be staying there ahead of their Week Three road game against the Giants.

Kittle had four catches for 44 yards in last Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals.

Cornerback Jason Verrett is out for the second straight week with a hamstring injury. Defensive end Dee Ford is listed as questionable with a neck injury and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is set to make his NFL debut after sitting out last week with a hamstring injury.

