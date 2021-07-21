George Kittle, 49ers players react to Fred Warner $95M contract
Fred Warner is getting paid and his 49ers teammates couldn't be happier.
The star linebacker reportedly has agreed to a massive five-year, $95 million contract extension. Warner will receive $40.5 million in guarantees, and he now will be the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL. The contract runs through the 2026 season.
Here's how his teammates reacted to the news.
@fred_warner back up the truck!!! 💰💰💰💰💰 https://t.co/qMy05E6StJ
— George Kittle (@gkittle46) July 21, 2021
Couldn’t be more true, congrats @fred_warner !! https://t.co/rmD2Xx1YWp
— Mike McGlinchey (@mmcglinch68) July 21, 2021
Nick Bosa gives his stamp of approval on Fred’s big extension. ✍️ #49ers pic.twitter.com/wpJzMsDIVv
— Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) July 21, 2021
https://t.co/yqjWaXe0H2 pic.twitter.com/CHP7i3UDfE
— Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (@Dflann12) July 21, 2021
Trent Taylor showed love to his former teammate, too.
BIG BREAD FRED™️@fred_warner make the shirts now!! https://t.co/4EA3zUTr6V
— Trent Taylor (@Trent5Taylor) July 21, 2021
Darius Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts is expected to be the next linebacker to receive a big contract, and he immediately showed support to Warner.
Congratulations my guy!!! https://t.co/5F5m9NtOAj
— Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) July 21, 2021
RELATED: Warner's extension means 49ers must ask even more of star
The 49ers now have locked up franchise cornerstones in Warner, George Kittle, Trent Williams and Arik Armstead, plus they will have quarterback Trey Lance on a rookie contract once he signs. If health can finally be on their side, this team should be set up for success for a very long time.