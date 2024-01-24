George Kittle: 49ers' play against the Packers wasn't our best, until it mattered most

George Kittle says the 49ers showed in the divisional round of the playoffs that they step up and play their best football when they need to.

Kittle told Pat McAfee that trailing the Packers in the third quarter wasn't ideal, but the 49ers' fourth-quarter comeback was their time to shine.

"This past game, I know it didn't go the exact way everyone thought the 49ers were going to play," Kittle said. "It wasn't our best football by any means, until you get to the fourth quarter. Then our offense, our defense and our special teams are clicking when it matters most. Hopefully that rolls into the next game, because we found our rhythm."

For three quarters it wasn't easy for the 49ers, but a great fourth quarter is what sent San Francisco to the NFC Championship Game. Kittle believes the 49ers are a team that does what it has to do to win.