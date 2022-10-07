George Kittle 49ers breakout game matter of time, Jimmy Garoppolo believes

Jimmy G, Lynch predict Kittle breakout game coming soon originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After missing the 49ers’ first two games of the 2022 NFL season with a groin injury, George Kittle returned in Week 3 but has yet to make much noise when it comes to offensive production.

But those around him, like quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and general manager John Lynch, believe it’s only a matter of time before the 49ers Faithful will enjoy a Kittle breakout game.

“I just think George, coming back from injury and everything, getting his legs under him, he’s looked better every day,” Garoppolo told reporters after practice on Thursday. “And I think his time will come. I think our offense is one of those offenses where not everyone’s going to have a good game every week.

“It’s pick your poison -- one week, one guy will have a good game. The next week, the next guy, so it’s just one of those situations.”

Through two games this season, Week 3 against the Denver Broncos and Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, Kittle has recorded just six receptions for 52 yards. Following the Broncos game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said both Kittle and Garoppolo still were getting into “game shape” after the team’s 11-10 loss in Colorado.

There were improvements the following week as San Francisco defeated the Rams 24-9, with Garoppolo completing 16 of 27 pass attempts for 239 yards and a touchdown to Deebo Samuel. Kittle nearly tacked on a touchdown of his own, but he couldn’t get both feet in bounds in the end zone and finished the game with two receptions for 24 yards.

Garoppolo explained that it’s not always as simple as just getting Kittle the ball and doesn’t want to press himself to do so.

“... Even just the game plan stuff, certain coverages take away your outside guy or maybe your tight end, and you have to just play off of that,” Garoppolo said. “You can’t force things just because you want to get one guy the ball.”

On Wednesday, Shanahan said he would like the “People’s Tight End” to be more involved in the passing game, but it’s not something that’s concerning to him.

Lynch went on KNBR’s “Tolbert & Copes” show Thursday, where he echoed Garoppolo’s sentiment that a classic offensive showing from Kittle is on its way. But he also pointed to Kittle’s impact on the field aside from catching passes.

“Yeah, I feel like [a Kittle game is coming]. I actually thought the last game would be a Kittle game,” Lynch said. “The game’s going to flow ... I think every game is a Kittle game because if he’s not doing it in the passing game, he’s going to find a way to do it with the way he blocks. He’s a difference-maker there.

“That’s what I respect about George is that fantasy owners might not be happy, but we’re happy because he makes a difference with the way he plays, and then he just has this love for the game that I think is contagious, and I feel it. He gets me fired up.”

Lynch, like Shanahan and Garoppolo, believes that with more practice after his injury and more game-speed experience, Kittle will become more integrated into the passing offense. And despite Garoppolo’s wide variety of weapons at his disposal, opposing defenses aren’t allowing Kittle to slip away unnoticed.

“The problem is, with a guy like Kittle, there’s a lot of eyes on him, and so sometimes those guys are used as decoys, as [are] players like Deebo,” Lynch said. “But the thing is, it felt like when I was playing, if you just have one great receiver, you were good.

“Now, the best teams have three or four. You’ve got to have multiple weapons, and I think we do.”

Kittle certainly is one of those weapons.

And if Garoppolo and Lynch’s predictions are true, the 49ers Faithful can expect a big game from the tight end sooner rather than later.

