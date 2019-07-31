George Kilttle makes Top 100, sends signed jersey to Iowa position coach

During his first two seasons at Iowa, tight end George Kittle six passes for 133 yards.

But things changed for Kittle his final two seasons with the Hawkeyes, as he caught 42 passes for 604 yards and 10 touchdowns.

What led to Kittle's emergence? The 49ers star credits LeVar Woods, Iowa's tight ends coach at the time.

On Tuesday, a few hours after Kittle was named to NFL Network's Top 100 list, Woods posted a photo of a signed Pro Bowl jersey that Kittle sent him.

The message Kittle wrote is moving.

"Coach Woods, Thank you for helping me take advantage of every opportunity in my last two years of college. Without your guidance and friendship, I would not be where I am today. You helped me achieve one of my dreams. Always remember that you have an incredibly positive voice and infectious personality. I wish we could have played together. You will always ben an honorary tight end!"

Following Kittle's senior season, the 49ers used a 2017 fifth-round draft pick on him, and he had a breakout sophomore season in San Francisco.

His record-breaking 2018 led to his first Pro Bowl selection. He's the only 49ers' offensive player to make NFL Network's list.

It's good to see a star player not forgetting where he came from and who helped him get to where he's at.

