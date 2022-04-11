George Karlaftis visited with Cardinals

The Cardinals saw Chandler Jones depart as a free agent last month and they spent some time with a player who could help fill his role on defense last week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Purdue edge rusher George Karlaftis visited with the team. Karlaftis is generally projected to be a first-round pick by draft observers and the Cardinals hold the 23rd overall selection.

Karlaftis only played two games in 2020 due to injury and COVID-19, but returned to record 39 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks for the Boilermakers last season. He had 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks during his freshman season in 2019.

The Cardinals have Markus Golden back after an 11-sack season in 2021 and otherwise have openings to flesh out their pass rushing group with Jones now playing for the Raiders.

