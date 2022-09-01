George Karlaftis ‘super excited’ for Chiefs’ season opener vs. Cardinals

The preseason is in the rearview mirror for the Kansas City Chiefs as they prepare to start the regular season in just under two weeks.

The preseason stage wasn’t intimidating for rookie defensive end George Karlaftis as he performed like a seasoned professional in each of the three games that the team played. The former Purdue standout had big expectations after being drafted in the first round of last April’s NFL draft. He recently spoke to reporters about the emotions he will feel in his first regular season game against the Arizona Cardinals.

“Yeah, it’s gonna be awesome,” said Karlaftis. “Definitely something I’m super excited about, super pumped about and not just for me, for our defense, for our defensive line (and) for our whole team (I’m excited to) just show the world what we’re about. Definitely excited to get back out there and have a great year with the team.”

Karlaftis finished the preseason with two sacks in three games, with each pass rush more impressive than the last. Preparing for a regular season game compared to the preseason is an adjustment for most players. Thankfully, the team is going through a regular practice week during this week off. The rookie defender says he plans on carrying over the same momentum he established over the last three games and that nothing will change for him now that the games begin to count.

“You know for me everything counts, practice and walkthroughs and all that stuff,” said Karlaftis. “(I) try to take that as seriously as possible, so then it’s like you get to gameday, and then you’re all over the place. Definitely try to take everything as seriously as possible so then no moment seems too big.”

The anticipation continues to build for Week 1 in Arizona, but it appears the Chiefs’ young defenders will be up for the challenge.

