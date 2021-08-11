George Karl says people on Twitter told him to die after he criticized Carmelo Anthony

Former Denver Nuggets coach George Karl hasn't been shy about speaking his mind in retirement. Karl has criticized former coaches like Mark Jackson and former players Karl has coached, like DeMarcus Cousins.

His most recent target, however, was former Nuggets forward — and current Los Angeles Lakers player — Carmelo Anthony. With Anthony back in the news, Karl offered up his opinion on the 10-time All-Star.

Those comments resulted in people wishing Karl were dead.

That is, sadly, par for the course for the Internet. While you might think maybe Karl, 70, said something extremely nasty about Anthony, that wasn't the case. Karl said he received those comments after calling Anthony a "ball hog and s***ty defender" when Anthony played in Denver.

Those are harsh criticisms, but also legitimate comments on Anthony's game. Karl didn't say anything personal about Anthony or his family, and didn't use appalling language. Could Karl have been nicer? Sure. Did he deserve to have people wishing he would die? Absolutely not.

If Anthony is bothered by anything Karl said, Anthony isn't calling out his former coach on Twitter. Anthony probably has other things to worry about these days. After signing with the Lakers, Anthony is focused on doing whatever it takes to bring a championship to the team.

With his NBA future in doubt, Anthony resurrected his career with the Portland Trail Blazers. Anthony spent two seasons with the team, averaging 14.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Anthony was relegated to a bench role last season, where he averaged a career-low 24.5 minutes per game. He's expected to play a similar role with the Lakers next season.

Denver head coach George Karl and Nuggets star Carmelo Anthony during a 2005 game. (Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

