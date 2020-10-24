George Karl reignites DeMarcus Cousins feud by tweeting snake emoji

Karl reignites feud with Cousins by tweeting snake emoji originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Who ever said “time heals all wounds” clearly has never met George Karl.

The former NBA coach took to social media on Friday to once again ignite a long standing feud with former Sacramento Kings big man DeMarcus Cousins.

It all started with a basic enough question from Hoops Hype.

Your first name is the player you disliked the most 10 years ago. Your last name is the player you dislike the most now.



Go. — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) October 23, 2020

And then Karl jumped in:

In case you missed the origins of this tale, Karl took over the Kings at the end of the 2014-15 season while Cousins was still a member of the team. During the summer of 2015, Karl pushed to have Cousins traded, even going as far as making calls around the league.

Cousins found out about the situation and turned to social media with a cryptic tweet aimed at his then head coach.

🌾🐍🌾 — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) June 23, 2015

The two never found common ground. They both returned to Sacramento the next season, but it was a mess. Karl was relieved of his duties at the end of the 2015-16 season with two years remaining on his contract. Cousins lasted another year and a half before being shipped out.

Karl hasn’t coached again in the league since his time in Sacramento and at 69 years old, it’s unlikely he gets another shot. He currently sits sixth on the all-time coaching wins leaderboard with 1,175 victories.

Cousins hasn’t fared well since his time with the Kings either. Less than a year after being traded from Sacramento to New Orleans, the four-time NBA All-Star tore his Achilles tendon. He signed with the Golden State Warriors for the 2018-19 season, but after missing most of the season recovering from the knee injury, he tore a quad muscle during the playoffs.

During the summer of 2019, Cousins inked a one-year deal with the Lakers, but tore his ACL while prepping for the season and missed the entire year.

Cousins, 30, is currently rehabbing his knee with the hopes of playing next season.

It’s clear Karl still hasn’t forgotten the player that helped do him in with the Kings. Will Cousins respond or has he moved on from his beef with Karl?