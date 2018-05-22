George Karl: If Iguodala misses Game 4, 'there's a danger zone there' for the Warriors

Andre Iguodala is listed as doubtful for Game 4.

If he doesn't suit up, what are the Warriors missing?

"A no-nonsense, low maintenance offensive player," former NBA coach George Karl said on KNBR 680 on Monday. "The plus-minus has been unbelievable. He is a winning basketball player ... the winning mentality of Iguodala is a little more of a personality than people think it is.

"There's a danger zone there. I really think Golden State will be mature enough to understand that and come out with the right fight early in the game and not maybe give Houston some confidence by not playing the right way."

Karl was Iguodala's head coach during the 2012-13 season in Denver.

Iguodala averaged 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals that year, while shooting 45 percent from the field.

As you are well aware, Denver (the No. 3 seed) lost to the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs and Iguodala ended up joining Golden State a couple months later.

Karl -- who was named Coach of the Year -- was fired.

The man who was the head coach of the Warriors for two seasons (1986-87 and 1987-88) believes another Larry O'Brien Trophy is likely headed to the Bay Area.

"If Golden State plays even a B-plus game, I think they are going to win the championship," Karl said. "Their biggest enemy is themselves."

