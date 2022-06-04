George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney: live updates and results, full coverage

George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney will fight for the undisputed lightweight championship Saturday (Sunday in Australia) in Melbourne (ESPN).

Boxing Junkie will post results of the featured bouts on the card immediately after they end. Simply return to this post when the time comes.

Also on the card: Jason Moloney vs. Aston Palicte, bantamweights, and Junior Fa vs. Lucas Browne, heavyweights.

The televised/streamed portion of the card begins at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Full coverage – a fight story, photo gallery and analysis – will follow on separate posts the night of the fight and the following day.

Enjoy the fights!

