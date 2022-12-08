George Johnston IV shares why the niners are the best defense in the NFL 'NFL Slimetime'
George Johnston IV shares why the San Francisco 49ers are the best defense in the NFL.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) The heavy support Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has received from his organization and teammates has been coupled with strong backing from NFL fans. ''That's awesome,'' Tagovailoa said. Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill is fourth in overall fan voting with 132,100 votes.
With both of his offensive tackles missing Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa got beat up in the loss to the 49ers. So, it came as no surprise that he started the practice week with a limited practice because of his ankle injury. Tagovailoa went on the injury report with his ankle injury last week. He aggravated it [more]
Two Patriots players are leading fan Pro Bowl voting at their positions.
The 49ers got a win on Sunday but suffered a crushing injury.
The Bears see their highest draft projection yet and Georgia star defensive lineman Jalen Carter still looks like the man for them.
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came [more]
Safe to say this season hasn’t gone as planned for the Broncos and their fans.
No one wanted to talk about why the Cowboys starting running back was benched Sunday against the Colts. It turned out revealing something about this team.
Sanders, an NFL legend, accepted Colorado’s head coaching job last weekend. Now he’s trying to flip the Tigers’ top 2023 recruit.
Former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson was fired on Tuesday. Here are some points that led to his demise.
The Carolina Panthers waived former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday. He was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on Jordan Love's fifth-year option: "I think from our end of it, we’ve seen what we need to see.”
Jimmy Garoppolo will not require surgery on his foot as originally anticipated, and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan clarified what this means for his potential return.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might not be heading to injured reserve, after all.
Looking at mock drafts for the Chicago Bears from the national perspective.
ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay reported that’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba is healthy enough to play in the College Football Playoff.
ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan says why he was blown away by how Brock Purdy performed in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Jim Leonhard, who played four seasons at UW and has been a member of the coaching staff for seven seasons, has decided his heart remains in Madison.
The 49ers didn't take long to find a new backup quarterback for rookie Brock Purdy.