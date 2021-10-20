George Johnston IV shares TEs to look out for in Week 7 'NFL Slimetime'
"NFL Slimetime" host George Johnston previews National Tight End Day on October 24. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
"NFL Slimetime" host George Johnston previews National Tight End Day on October 24. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The Ravens were awarded tackle Brandon Knight on a waiver claim on Monday, but he won’t be joining the team this week. The team announced on Wednesday that Knight has refused to report to the team. Head coach John Harbaugh said at a Wednesday press conference that Knight did not report for personal reasons. They [more]
The Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins could be nearing an agreement that sends three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson to South Beach. According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle (subscription), the Texans and the Dolphins are working ...
The Hall of Fame wideout has seen enough of the second-year quarterback.
The Houston Texans reportedly are working on a Deshaun Watson trade that would send the disgruntled quarterback to the Miami Dolphins.
The #Chiefs were reportedly "in the mix" for Whitney Mercilus, but the #Packers offered him two things that Kansas City could not.
Matt Nagy's team has been the butt of NFL disses all week, and there's no end in sight.
Six weeks into the season, how have Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff compared statistically?
With so many question marks hanging over this position, yesterday Seattle worked out two free agent running backs.
What's the difference between Jimmy Garoppolo and Mac Jones? Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has an interesting answer.
Add Bucs QB Tom Brady to the list of those having some fun at the expense of the Bears.
You saw that Mahomes interception; what else could they do when it was replayed this week? “Everybody just started laughing,” Chiefs quarterback Mahomes said, “including myself.”
Hardly a surprise...
With the Bears in the middle of their most difficult portion of their schedule, we’re forecasting Chicago's final 11 games.
What would it take?
Bill Belichick's snarky response is bad news for Jonnu Smith.
Going game-by-game, here are the Lions chances at picking up a win against each of Detroit's remaining foes
Tom Brady couldn't pass up making a joke at the Jets' expense.
The Packers are signing veteran edge rusher Whitney Mercilus. What are the Packers getting?
TAMPA — Veteran receiver Antonio Brown sprained his ankle during Thursday’s game in Philadelphia and joined a who’s-who list of sidelined Bucs during Wednesday’s full-pads workout. Also absent: inside linebacker Lavonte David (high-ankle sprain), tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs), cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring), outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) and tight end O.J. ...
Mac Jones has taken a beating this season.