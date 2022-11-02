George Johnston IV reminds fans to never count out Tom Brady 'NFL Slimetime'
George Johnston IV shares why Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is still the greatest QB of all time.
We won't get into the fact that Brady and the Lions' Aubrey Pleasant were the first assistants to be jettisoned as their head coaches fight for survival. But we will cast an increasingly warm spotlight on Reich.
Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder could sell the entire team, they could sell a minority interest, or they could sell nothing.
Adam Zimmer, the co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and 2021, has died. He was 38. His sister, Corri, announced the development earlier today. The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam began his coaching career in 2006, with the Saints. He spent four seasons in New Orleans as assistant linebackers [more]
Free Press sports writer Chris Solari was among those in the Michigan Stadium tunnel when the violence between Michigan and Michigan State occurred.
Chase Claypool was a rising NFL star after his superb 2020 rookie season. From there his production dropped, however.
The Cowboys are wearing throwback helmets for Thanksgiving, as we've known for a few months.
The Bears were able to acquire receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers in exchange for their original second-round pick in 2023. But Pittsburgh apparently had another offer on the table. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers offered their second-round pick in 2023 for Claypool. But Pittsburgh believed Chicago’s second-rounder would [more]
The Vikings could see themselves flexed into primetime
Here are the five biggest deals that happened and the five biggest transactions that fell through at the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
Travis Kelce was forced to watch one of his few NFL lowlights thanks to Eli Manning during ESPN2’s “Monday Night Football” coverage.
Justin Fields will always be thankful for Roquan Smith.
Aaron Rodgers was hoping there would be some Packers breaking news to discuss on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday regarding the NFL trade deadline. That didn't happen.
RIP to a Notre Dame and Los Angeles Rams great.
After the trade deadline came and passed without a move for Cam Akers, will he and the Rams make up soon? It sounds like that’s at least what Los Angeles would like to do. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Rams turned down multiple offers for Akers before Tuesday’s trading deadline and are [more]
John Lynch has earned this nickname after his history of making trades for the 49ers.
Shortly after getting traded to the Miami Dolphins, Jeff Wilson Jr. logged onto Instagram and posted a heartwarming message to teammates and the passionate 49ers fanbase.
It had appeared injured Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) might return this week but that seems to be a longshot now. Receiver Joshua Palmer (concussion) is also questionable.
Brandon Aiyuk explains why he landed in Kyle Shanahan's doghouse to begin the 2021 season.
The NFL's frenetic 2022 trade deadline expired Tuesday afternoon with 10 deals going down on the final day – some of them executed right at the wire.
Mike Tomlin hasn't ruled out big changes this week.