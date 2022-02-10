George Johnston IV previews who to root for during Super Bowl LVI 'NFL Slimetime'
Nickelodeon's George Johnston IV previews who to root for during Super Bowl LVI. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
With the Rams' pass rush improving in the playoffs, Joe Burrow's stats under pressure have regressed – a great recipe for LA
Large numbers of Republicans have soured on the NFL and disapprove of the league's efforts to improve treatment of Black players, poll shows.
Brian Flores called attention to the NFL's lack of diversity with his suit. Since filing, he and his lawyers have been undercutting their credibility.
Who is moving up the board after Senior Bowl week?
If Rob Gronkowski plans on playing in 2022, he'll have to do so without Tom Brady as his quarterback. The former Patriots tight end named the QB he'd most want to play with next season.
Would cutting the two-time rushing king actually be best for the Cowboys? Also, how Jerry Jones is cashing in during L.A.'s Super Bowl. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The Buccaneers have yet to move quarterback Tom Brady from their roster. And for good reason. Before June 1, any effort to shift Brady from the active-roster to a non-rostered status would result in a $32 million cap charge for 2022. After June 1, the Bucs can divide the hit, with $8 million landing in [more]
Only seven people have attended every Super Bowl, and one of them says Sunday’s game is likely his last. Don Crisman, an 85-year-old from Maine, told the Associated Press that he will be at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, but he does not expect to make it back next year. Crisman said he’s “moving slower, [more]
Specific Twitter hashtags give insights into whether football fans in the United States are cheering for the Rams or the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
Will the Packers cut players to create salary cap space this offseason? They might have to. Here are the top 8 candidates.
Not everyone is loving the Bears hiring of Matt Eberflus as head coach.
The Tom Brady comeback speculation has already begun, and former Pats QB Scott Zolak shared an intriguing scenario that involves Brady, his former Patriots backup and his hometown team.
Joe Burrow refuses to forget who helped him get to this point.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked Wednesday about the ProFootballTalk report that the league covered up key Deflategate evidence that favored the Patriots.
The first Bengals injury report for Super Bowl LVI has arrived.
Former Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale has found a new NFL home
If they're not going to take Chicago's massive 2021 offer, it's hard to imagine one that they will.
"Don’t I at least deserve the same CHANCE like everyone else?" asked Bulgaria’s Eva Vukadinova after she had to redo the women's slalom in Beijing.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was on the golf course Wednesday, and he hinted that he's about to become a four-time NFL MVP.
Doug Pederson is reportedly hiring Jim Bob Cooter from Nick Sirianni's staff in Philadelphia. By Dave Zangaro