George Johnston IV details the Jets' 3-2 start 'NFL Slimetime'
NBC Sports' Peter King explains why the 49ers shouldn't trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.
The Dolphins can no longer play ping pong in the locker room. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel revealed today that the ping pong table that had been added to the locker room this year has been removed, at the team captains’ request. McDaniel said wide receiver Tyreek Hill informed him that he and the other [more]
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acted quickly to fire two of Matt Rhule’s top lieutenants on Monday, and Wilks said today that he wanted to see the team go in a different direction. Wilks said he alone made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, both [more]
The Eagles got some good injury news on Wednesday as they began to prepare for the Cowboys. By Reuben Frank
Before the 49ers began exploring the game plan their coaches put together to face the Atlanta Falcons, some members of the team got out and did a little exploring of their own.
New England surprised plenty of people when they drafted Zappe in the fourth round last spring. Now, he's surprising them.
Dolphins third-string QB Skylar Thompson will get his first career start in Week 6 against the Vikings, but who is he and where did he come from?
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
Lawrence Jackson Jr. highlights some players who could fill out your fantasy rosters during the NFL’s first bye weeks. Could Cam Akers actually be a productive option?
The first injury report ahead of the #Chiefs vs. #Bills Week 6 game is here:
Giants running back Saquon Barkley missed some time in last Sunday’s win over the Packers with a shoulder injury, but he returned to score the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. While Barkley’s shoulder didn’t stop him from playing, it remained an issue in Wednesday’s practice. Barkley was listed as a limited participant and head [more]
Trent Dilfer shows praise to successful week for Justin Fields and shares one of his evaluator's opinions on Fields.
'Coach, you’d have been under the gun if it wasn’t for me.’
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 7 highlighted by Alabama at Tennessee, Penn State at Michigan, and USC at Utah
Would the Patriots make a run at one of the NFL's best running backs? Phil Perry explained on NBC Sports Boston's "Early Edition" why a trade for Panthers star Christian McCaffrey isn't as far-fetched as you may think.
The 49ers have signed RB Tevin Coleman to the active roster and added RB Marlon Mack and K Sam Sloman to the practice squad.
Check out the initial injury report for Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers
Sean McVay was asked about Odell Beckham Jr.'s comments on returning to the Rams and he remains hopeful both sides can get a deal done.
Davis is the University of Virginia's all-time leader in touchdown receptions.