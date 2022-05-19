Safety George Iloka last played in an NFL game in 2020, but he’s not done trying to find a way back into the league.

After Iloka tweeted “you can’t fake hard work,” Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reported that Iloka worked out for the Seahawks on Thursday.

Iloka tore his ACL while playing for the Vikings in 2020 and was out of the league entirely last season. He was also with the Vikings in 2018 and out of the league in 2019 after being cut by the Cowboys.

Iloka spent his first six NFL seasons with the Bengals. He has 365 tackles, nine interceptions, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 103 career games.

George Iloka worked out for Seahawks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk