George Iloka leaves Dallas without a deal

The Cowboys have kicked the tires on several free-agent safeties, but they have yet to sign any of them.

David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports that George Iloka has left Dallas without a deal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Cowboys previously brought Eric Berry and Clayton Geathers to town, signing neither. Berry continues to be available; Geathers signed with the Colts.

Iloka spent 2018 with the Vikings after six seasons with the Bengals. He visited the Raiders earlier this week.

Rumors and speculation had linked the Cowboys to safety Earl Thomas for multiple months, but Dallas wasn’t willing to pay anything close to the deal he finagled from the Ravens — $32 million fully guaranteed despite a twice-broken leg.