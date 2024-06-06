George Foster to sign autographs June 22 in Terre Haute

Former Cincinnati Reds slugger George Foster, who clubbed 52 home runs to lead Major League Baseball in 1977, will headline a card show and autograph-signing session at the International Union of Operating Engineers No. 41 union hall in southern Terre Haute from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. EDT June 22.

Costs are $20 for inscriptions, $30 for autographs and $50 for premium autographs (helmets, caps, jerseys, bats, seatbacks, etc.) with Foster.

The card show, without Foster, also will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 21 and June 23 and the same times June 22.

For more information, contact show promoter Brad Martindale by phone at (812) 564-8437 or by email at martindale.brad@gmail.com.