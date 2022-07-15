George Foreman Faces Sexual Abuse Lawsuit, Claims He's Being Extorted

Photo: Roger Kisby (Getty Images)

Boxing legend George Foreman is being sued by two women who allegedly claim the athlete sexually harassed them over 45 years ago. It is reported that the women’s fathers were friends with Foreman and had a “working relationship” with the boxer at the time. They are asking for $12.5 million each.

In a statement given to The New York Post, Foreman claims this is just an extortion attempt:

“Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family. They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s. I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations. The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies. I am, and always will be, guided by my faith and trust in God. I will work with my lawyers to fully and truthfully expose my accusers’ scheme and defend myself in court. I don’t pick fights, but I don’t run away from them either.”

Foreman is known as an American heavyweight and has gone toe to toe with the likes of Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. During a 1974 bout, Foreman was knocked out by Ali during their “Rumble in the Jungle” match in Zaire. It has been lauded as one of the most memorable moments in the history of sports. Foreman retired three years later.

He would return to boxing 10 years later in 1987 at the age of 38. Foreman would make history in 1994, when at 45 he became the oldest heavyweight champion with a 10th-round knockout victory over 26-year-old opponent Michael Moorer.

His eponymous grill would also be one of his most memorable achievements, and would amass Foreman over $200 million.