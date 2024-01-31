Fraser Dingwall and Ethan Roots to make England debuts, while George Ford gets nod at fly half

Ethan Roots (centre) will bring size and power to England's back row - Getty Images/Bob Bradford

Steve Borthwick is preparing to start the uncapped pair of Fraser Dingwall and Ethan Roots in England’s opening Guinness Six Nations match against Italy on Saturday.

Dingwall will make his debut in the midfield at inside centre alongside Henry Slade while fly-half George Ford has been preferred to the uncapped Fin Smith, who has to make do with a place on the bench. In perhaps the most surprising selection, Roots will start at blindside flanker alongside Sam Underhill and Ben Earl.

A former cage fighter, Roots represented New Zealand Maori but qualifies to play for England through his father who was born near Reading. With Borthwick understood to be considering a place on the bench for Welsh-born winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, there could be four dual-qualified players in England’s matchday squad with both Dingwall and Smith having previously been on Scotland’s radar.

Borthwick has had to change his plans several times, not least at half-back. Telegraph Sport understands that he had been planning on starting Marcus Smith, only for the Harlequins playmaker to suffer a calf injury on Monday. That left it as a straight shootout between the 91-capped Ford and Smith, Northampton Saints’ precocious 21-year-old, and experience won out over form.

George Ford (left) has won the battle to start at No 10 - Getty Images/David Ramos

Northampton scrum-half Alex Mitchell also missed out on a place in the starting XV having been suffering with an infected wound in his leg that has prevented him training. He will face a late fitness test on Thursday to see if he can take his place on the bench ahead of Bath’s Ben Spencer. The combination of Care and Ford boast 187 caps at half back.

Tommy Freeman, Northampton’s in-form winger, forms part of the back three with Elliot Daly and Freddie Steward, who was preferred to George Furbank at full-back. Maro Itoje and Ollie Chessum will pack down in the second row with Joe Marler, captain Jamie George and Bath tighthead Will Stuart to make up the front row.

Borthwick on ‘outstanding’ Roots

If the selection of Ford over Fin Smith looks conservative, Borthwick has shown he is willing to put his faith in untried options in the form of Roots and Dingwall. Roots came on to Borthwick’s radar thanks to Richard Hill, the 2003 World Cup winning flanker and current team manager.

“When we were in Le Touquet and I was walking through the dining room and saw Richard Hill at his computer watching the Premiership Rugby Cup games,” Borthwick said of Roots when announcing his squad for the Six Nations. “He pulled me over and said ‘come and watch this player for the next two minutes.’ I watched him with Hilly, and it was outstanding – the work-rate, physicality he brought to it. Hilly said to me there ‘track this guy’. If Richard Hill tells me to track a back-row forward, I’m listening. He’s got some brain.”

Dingwall, meanwhile, has been called up to ten previous squads without having won a cap so far. As he told Telegraph Sport last week, “I am pretty persistent” and Dingwall has made a striking impression upon the England coaching staff with his form and how he consistently punches above his weight.

“I think he is ready for Test rugby, he has got a really, really smart attacking brain, he can pick a pass, very, very good at the line, but defensively he comes up with some big plays for Northampton,” Kevin Sinfield, the England skills coach, said. “He always seems to be in and around any break; he is there tidying it up and he is another one who has really impressed this week.

“He is a bit more of a footballer [than Manu Tuilagi] but he can take the line on. He might not be as big as Manu but he is certainly willing to roll his sleeves up and throw himself into the defensive line. He is very good at scheming, his pass selection is excellent. He gives a different option of moving the ball, but I think he provides that grunt up front. He is not the biggest of blokes but he is one who runs above his weight – he can find a hole.”

Expected England team: F Steward; E Daly, H Slade, F Dingwall, T Freeman; G Ford, D Care; J Marler, J George, W Stuart, M Itoje, O Chessum, E Roots, S Underhill, B Earl

