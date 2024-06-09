George Ford ruled out of England’s summer tour

George Ford will not feature for England in their Test match with Japan and their two meetings with New Zealand - PA/Andrew Matthews

George Ford has been ruled out of England’s tour to Japan and New Zealand with an Achilles injury that will leave head coach Steve Borthwick with a significant fly-half dilemma.

The 31-year-old started every match for England during this year’s Six Nations and helped engineer an attacking transformation over the course of the campaign. Despite joining the England training squad following Sale Sharks’ Premiership semi-final defeat to Bath, it was agreed with the club that Ford would not tour after being bothered by a pre-existing Achilles injury.

That would seem to leave Harlequins’ Marcus Smith in a straight fight with namesake Fin Smith – fresh from winning the Premiership with Northampton on Saturday – to fill the No 10 shirt on the tour which begins against Japan on June 22 before back-to-back Tests against the All Blacks on July 6 and 13.

“Naturally we’re disappointed that George won’t be with us in Japan and New Zealand, but, following specialist medical advice, and in consultation with George himself, we have decided this is the best course of action,” said England head coach Steve Borthwick. “George is a big part of the England team and is an excellent professional who I know will rehab diligently to ensure he gets himself right as soon as he can.”

Following Owen Farrell’s decision to step away from international rugby, Marcus Smith was widely expected to be England’s starting fly half coming into the Six Nations. However, the 25-year-old suffered a calf injury in England’s training camp in Girona that ruled him out of the start of the Championship.

Now the Harlequin could be usurped by 22-year-old Fin Smith, who capped a tremendous season by being awarded the Rugby Players’ Association’s Players’ Player of the Year award as well as guiding Northampton to their first Premiership title in 10 years. The former Worcester Warrior did have to be helped off the pitch, but was suffering from cramp which will not endanger his participation on the tour.

He also received a glowing reference from his director of rugby, Phil Dowson. “You forget that he is 22. We’ve talked loads about how he’s mature beyond his years. He’s incredibly ambitious and driven. He’s frustrated. He’s always his harshest critic so he’s always frustrated with some aspect of his game that has not gone as well as he would have liked.

“That’s where the growth lies because like Courts he is always pushing, wanting to be better. It’s never quite right. I think that bodes really well for the future and making sure we can give him as much guidance around how his game can grow. To put the game on his back and to be that playmaker and fulcrum of our attack is huge. We obviously love him. We’ve loved him since we watched him at Worcester. We know what he is capable of and he is only going to get better.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.