George Ford or Owen Farrell – or both? Our writers give verdicts on England's big selection conundrum

The Owen Farrell (right) and George Ford equation could determine England's World Cup hopes - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Steve Borthwick has a playmaker selection dilemma on his hands ahead of England’s quarter-final against Fiji on Sunday.

The England coach could play one, two or even all three of Owen Farrell, George Ford and Marcus Smith but risks upsetting the midfield balance they found at the start of the tournament.

Telegraph Sport’s rugby experts give their verdict on what they would do.

Daniel Schofield: Play Ford at 10 with two proper centres

It wasn’t broke but England still tried to fix it. When George Ford was the main man, England played cool, calm and collected if not all that pretty rugby.

Shoehorning Ford and Owen Farrell together did not work against Samoa. Had Ford been fit during the Six Nations and Farrell not been sent off against Wales then maybe Steve Borthwick might have had a chance of making the partnership work again. It was worth a try against Samoa but now we have accept that it did not click with England’s attack, bar a decent first 15 minutes, appearing clumsy and clunky which is no surprise when so many players were playing outside of their natural position.

So let us return Manu Tuilagi and Joe Marchant to their rightful positions at 12 and 13 and pick wingers on the wing and Freddie Steward at full-back.

Then it is a straight choice of Ford or Farrell at fly-half. Farrell is the captain yet for all his vaunted leadership abilities many of England’s better performances in the last couple of years have come when Courtney Lawes has led the team such as the 2022 series in Australia and the opening pool win against Argentina. It might not be a coincidence that England also rallied from 17-9 down in the warm-up game against Wales once Farrell was sent off.

That suspension cost Farrell the chance to build form and he looked rusty against Samoa. If it is a straight choice based on form then Ford should win hands down after man of the match displays against Argentina and Japan. You would lose something in defence without Farrell, which probably precludes also picking Marcus Smith at full-back, but Ford has a stronger kicking game - both from hand and the tee - and has a subtler range of passing.

Steve Borthwick has dropped Farrell once before in the Six Nations. If he is picking on form then he should do it again.

Daniel Schofield believes Steve Borthwick must drop Owen Farrell - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Charlie Morgan: Pick Farrell at 10, but with Smith at full-back

In truth, I keep flip-flopping on what Steve Borthwick should do and omitting George Ford for a knockout game, particularly given his heroics against Argentina, would be a monumental call. But I think there is a very good chance that Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith start at 10 and 15 and one can make a decent argument for it. You have to work back from the centres.

England have looked at their most solid with either Manu Tuilagi or Ollie Lawrence at inside centre next to Joe Marchant. Equally, though, that set-up has not moved the ball well outside Ford and needs two playmakers. Farrell is most comfortable at fly-half and shares sharp synergy with Smith, who would be his second distributor. In phase attack, those two currently form a more effective double-act than Ford and Farrell. Borthwick had a history of throwing selection curveballs in big games as Leicester head coach and this could be one that energises England.

For a semi-final, against a team more likely to tease England around the field with kicking, that could change. But Borthwick does not cross bridges until he comes to them. Should Farrell and Smith start together, there would be even more difficult calls will elsewhere in the match-day 23. Is Freddie Steward pushed across to start on the wing? I am not sure. Could you fit Ford on the bench? That seems sensible.

Charles Richardson: Persist with Ford-Farrell

One quite reasonable interpretation regarding the permutations and make-up of England’s midfield is that it is actually irrelevant. Ford-Farrell might have looked clunky and ineffective at times in Lille on Saturday but asking why might be more pertinent when the combination has worked so successfully before and features two of the world’s best fly-halves.

But no matter who is in the midfield, England’s pack simply have to generate more front-foot, quicker ball. If they do that, which they must, then that is the most fertile ground for Ford-Farrell to thrive. With a genuine 13 outside of them - in Ollie Lawrence - and a back three of Henry Arundell, Joe Marchant and Freddie Steward, there are enough individual running threats to allow the dual playmakers to run the show. Lawrence outside the duo would result in greater defensive assuredness, too, which has always been a worry with Manu Tuilagi alongside them.

World-class players and systems do not just turn to dust overnight. If England address the rest of their attacking jigsaw, the Ford-Farrell axis can remain the team’s beating heart.

Charles Richardson thinks the George Ford (left) and Owen Farrell axis can still work - PA/Mike Egerton

Ben Coles: Back Farrell at 10

There probably needs to be an honest conversation after this Rugby World Cup about what the plan is for Farrell and England moving forward. During the next tournament in Australia he will turn 36. Is he capable of replicating Johnny Sexton’s longevity with Ireland, playing at the highest level into his mid-30s? Or will England within this next four-year cycle have decided it is time to move on?

Players and coaches repeatedly hammer home how essential Farrell’s leadership is for this England side, and yet when the heat was turned up against Argentina after Tom Curry’s red card, they thrived with Farrell sat in the stands. So, why does Farrell have to start at No 10 then against Fiji? Because while Ford and Farrell might be Borthwick’s preferred system, it is undercooked with two Tests together in nearly three years. Leaving one of them out increases your ball-carriers and physicality in midfield against Josua Tuisova and Waisea Nayacalevu.

And, also, because England are so insistent that Farrell’s leadership is irreplaceable. Smith as an option off the bench to change momentum appeals. Poor Ford has barely done anything wrong.

