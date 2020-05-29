George Floyd's death: 'Historically, this has not been a land of equality for people of color'

The sports world reacted swiftly this week after George Floyd died in police custody on Monday in Minneapolis. The video of his arrest and death was widely shared on social media, garnering reactions from across the sports world.

Yahoo Sports’ senior NFL writers, Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson, talked about Floyd’s death and the continued racism that African-Americans face in this country. Watch the full clip from the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast above.

On Friday, Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck leading to his death, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The arrest and charges come after three days of protests in Minneapolis that included setting a police station on fire.

Here’s how the sports world responded to the events in Minneapolis this week.

In fighting for liberation there‘s always retaliation. We must protect our Freedom Fighters. We started a legal defense initiative to give legal representation to Freedom Fighters in Minneapolis paid for by @yourrightscamp



For representation or to donate https://t.co/q0pzAObCiG — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) May 29, 2020

Stephen Jackson with just about the most powerful words I’ve ever heard pic.twitter.com/7guc6O4T6W — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) May 29, 2020

Looting shouldn’t warrant being shot at! This is not okay! Black Americans pay our hard earned money in taxes to be protected by the police and the national guard! Not to be shot at or killed! Enough is enough. Arrest people and let the courts fail us, but please stop killing us https://t.co/qGTSBAvCWK — Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) May 29, 2020

Dear white brothers and sisters, we desperately need y’all’s help. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/sMNuB6kHVc — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) May 27, 2020

The black community needs our help. They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights. — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) May 29, 2020

Protestors demonstrate on University Avenue while holding a "WE CAN'T BREATHE" sign and wearing protective masks on Thursday in St. Paul, Minnesota. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

