George Floyd's death: 'Historically, this has not been a land of equality for people of color'

Yahoo Sports Staff
Yahoo Sports

The sports world reacted swiftly this week after George Floyd died in police custody on Monday in Minneapolis. The video of his arrest and death was widely shared on social media, garnering reactions from across the sports world.

Yahoo Sports’ senior NFL writers, Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson, talked about Floyd’s death and the continued racism that African-Americans face in this country. Watch the full clip from the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast above.

On Friday, Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck leading to his death, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The arrest and charges come after three days of protests in Minneapolis that included setting a police station on fire.

Here’s how the sports world responded to the events in Minneapolis this week.

Protestors demonstrate on University Avenue while holding a "WE CAN'T BREATHE" sign and wearing protective masks on Thursday in St. Paul, Minnesota. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
