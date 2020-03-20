George Fant bids farewell to Seahawks fans after signing with Jets

George Fant is saying goodbye to the only NFL city and team he has ever known.

The offensive tackle/tight end agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with $13.7 million in guarantees with the New York Jets earlier this week, ending his tenure in Seattle.

Fant shared a farewell note to the 12s and the city he has called his home since 2016 in a post on Twitter Friday.

SEATTLE thank you for all the memories, You gave me a chance and showed me love at every turn. 12's will forever be part of my family ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/F00Jy3LpQB — George Fant (@GeorgeFant74) March 20, 2020

Fant made it clear at the end of the 2019 NFL season that he wanted to be full-time starter, a role that never came to fruition in Seattle. He also expressed a desire to play exclusively at left tackle. He will now have an opportunity to be a starting left tackle with the Jets.

Fant, who was an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky, where he primarily played basketball, appeared in 46 games for the Seahawks, starting in 24, in three seasons. He was one of Seattle's most valuable assets, considering his versatility to play multiple positions.

The phrase "No. 74 is eligible," was announced before the start of Seahawks games and became a common occurrence Fant fans grew to love. Per NFL rules, players wearing O-Line numbers (50-79) are ineligible receivers and could therefore not catch a pass. Because Fant was a tackle on the roster who wore No. 74, he was required to report as an eligible receiver, or tight end, every time he took the field.

The Jets hope the best is yet to come from Fant moving forward and Seahawks fans surely wish him all the success in the future as well.

