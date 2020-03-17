The Jets have reached agreement on a three-year, $30 million deal with offensive lineman George Fant, ESPN reports.

Fant will have $13.7 million guaranteed.

Fant, 27, spent the past four seasons with the Seahawks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He played 46 games with 24 starts in Seattle.

In 2019, Fant played 472 offensive snaps and 74 on special teams. He made seven starts.

George Fant agrees to three-year, $30 million deal with Jets originally appeared on Pro Football Talk