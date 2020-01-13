George Edwards isn’t returning to the Vikings

The Vikings have plenty of decisions to make for 2020. One has been made.

Defensive coordinator George Edwards will not be returning, per a source with knowledge of the situation. (Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweeted that Edwards is not expected to return. It’s stronger than that; he’s not returning.)

His contract has expired, and the two sides have decided that the time has come for Edwards to move on.

Coach Mike Zimmer hired Edwards in 2014, when Zimmer got the job as the Minnesota head coach. Because Zimmer is a defensive specialist, Zimmer has gotten the credit and blame (mostly credit) for the defense’s performance.

It’s as amicable a parting as a parting of this kind can be, and Edwards will now continue his coaching career elsewhere. He has coached continuously at the NFL level since 1998, working for the Cowboys, Washington, Browns, Dolphins, Bills, Dolphins again, and Vikings.