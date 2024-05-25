George County brings home first state baseball championship in 27 years

The George County Rebels are on the board in this century.

George County’s business trip to Pearl was successful and ended in a two-game sweep of Warren Central to earn the Rebels their first state title since 1997.

Canyon Reeves drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to give GCHS the 3-2 win, the 6A crown and a program-best 30 wins on the year.

Cayler Havard picked up an RBI in the win, and Jacob Eubanks scored on a wild pitch.

Reeves also earned the win from the mound, pitching the final 2.1 innings with three strikeouts and zero runs allowed.

The championship was set up by a 3-2 win in game one on Wednesday.