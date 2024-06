• NAME: Lucy George

• SPORT: Softball

• SCHOOL: Western

• GRADE: Freshman

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: George pitched a two-hitter to lead Western to a 1-0 victory over Tri-West in the Class 3A state title game. She struck out 16 and walked one. She closed her freshman season with a 12-1 record, one save and a 1.51 ERA. In 79 innings, she had 146 strikeouts and just nine walks. She led the Panthers in wins, ERA and strikeouts.