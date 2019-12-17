George, Bennett lift Marshall past Morehead St. 89-62

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) -- Darius George had 16 points to lead five Marshall players in double figures as the Thundering Herd romped past Morehead State 89-62 on Monday night, beating the Eagles at home for the first time since Nov. 29, 2006.

Iran Bennett added 14 points for Marshall (4-6), which pulled away early on an 18-2 run and led 45-28 at halftime. Andrew Taylor chipped in 13, Jarrod West scored 11 with a career-high eight assists and Taevion Kinsey had 11 points.

Djimon Henson tied a career high with 23 points for the Eagles (5-6). Jordan Walker added 15 points.

Marshall matches up against Eastern Kentucky at home on Thursday. Morehead State takes on Ohio on the road on Saturday.

