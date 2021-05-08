Geoffreys, Nation, Wilkinson eyeing postseason success one match at a time

May 8—ANDERSON — An afternoon rain shower washed out Friday's Shenandoah tennis match at Anderson and robbed fans of a chance to see three of the best players in the area on the same court.

And while the Indians' and Raiders' postseason routes go through different parts of the state, there is the possibility Anderson junior Jamison Geoffreys and Shenandoah seniors Morgan Nation and Sophia Wilkinson could arrive at the same destination — the girls tennis singles and doubles finals during the first week of June in Indianapolis.

Both Geoffreys and the Nation and Wilkinson duo are undefeated this season and, while they are hoping for team success in sectional play as well, the outlook for a deep postseason run in the singles and doubles tournaments are good.

"We play at New Castle, so it's our (Henry) County schools, so for them it looks really good. For our team, I don't know," first-year Shenandoah coach Emily Whaley said. "We'll need some kids to step up, and without playing last year and half my squad having never played before, it's been a challenge. But they're rising to the challenge."

Nation and Wilkinson have played their high school careers as singles players, giving Shenandoah a potent 1-2 punch at the top of the lineup. Both will be playing in college — Nation at Anderson University and Wilkinson at Indiana University-East — and wanted to prepare for doubles play at that level and, as best friends, wanted the chance to compete together.

"That played a big part in it," Nation said. "We've always wanted to try it during the season. During our freshman year, we didn't want to play that, and then our sophomore year we thought we'd wait it out until our senior year. When our junior year was canceled, we didn't know if we'd have a junior or senior year. We weren't sure how everything would pan out. When (this year) did hit, this is definitely what we wanted to do and we've had the best time."

The experiment has worked nearly flawlessly. Nation and Wilkinson are 8-0 without dropping a set as they prepare for the Henry County tournament this weekend and the Mid-Eastern Conference championship on May 15. Both say the chemistry clicked early on and their strengths on the court complement one another.

"I would say that her baseline game is more aggressive than mine, but I'd also say that both our service games are pretty solid," Wilkinson said. "She's also really aggressive at the net. I think I'm pretty good with court awareness and putting the ball where it needs to be."

Geoffreys, in her first year playing for Anderson, is ranked in the top 10 among Indiana players her age according to multiple recruiting websites and has dropped just one game in her nine matches. She will need to navigate the Anderson sectional and the tough Marion regional in order to continue her goal of bringing a state championship home for the Indians.

"I pretty much know all the girls in high school and have played with them or against them," she said. "I know how they play, so I'm kind of nervous for that. Hopefully, I can get that far to experience it."

For all three, the keys over the regular season stretch run and the postseason will be to stay healthy and have confidence in their own abilities, instead of concerning themselves with the quality of opponent they may face.

"They know how to play the game, and they know what to do," Whaley said.

