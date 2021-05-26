Geoffreys moves on as Tigers fall to Delta

May 26—MARION — The first time Lapel tennis player Kerith Renihan saw Anderson junior Jamison Geoffreys play, she had one word for her reaction.

"Wow," she said.

The soft-spoken Geoffreys may not always have been comfortable with her new status as a tennis rock star, but it's something she is learning to accept and enjoy.

Under the watchful eye of a gallery of fans — largely comprised of area tennis players — the Anderson junior wasted little time in dispatching Kaibre Stephan of Randolph Southern 6-0, 6-0 and continued her advancement in the state tennis singles tournament.

Earlier in the day, Alexandria saw its season end at 16-3 following a 5-0 loss to Delta. The Eagles, winners of five consecutive regional titles and 13 overall, will face Marion on Wednesday in the championship match after the Giants defeated Jay County 4-1.

A group of Lapel players took photos with Geoffreys after last Friday's sectional matches at Anderson and followed her to Marion to watch her compete. Geoffreys, whose favorite professional tennis player is Naomi Osaka, is flattered by the attention.

"I liked that people were watching me and that they said they were inspired to watch me," she said. "They've kind of brought me out of my shell. I talk now more than I usually do."

Geoffreys lets her racket do most of the talking. She improved to 20-0 this season with Tuesday's victory, has not dropped a set and has lost just seven games total.

She will await word on her next opponent, which could come from the Marion and Delta championship. If so, that match could be played later this week. If not, Geoffreys will be named sectional champion and will move on to the singles regional June 5 at Kokomo.

She feels ready after her 27-minute win Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the high 80s when she took the court.

"It feels good. It's hot, but I'm good," Geoffreys said.

Renihan's sister, Chloe, and Gracie Lyons also play for the Bulldogs and made the trip to Marion to watch Geoffreys play and said they will continue following her as long as she advances.

Their first impressions of Geoffreys?

"She's so humble," Chloe Renihan said.

"She's not out there to show people she's good," Lyons added.

The Tigers battled through the heat and stayed close in most of the matches with the Eagles, who recently won their 10th consecutive sectional.

"I thought our girls played hard in every point," Alex coach Matt DeVault said. "Some of the scores didn't show it, but we were right there in every set except at one doubles. They just have a little more than we have, and I congratulate them on their win."

At No. 1 singles, Reiley Hiser led early but fell to Gwendolyn Clark 6-3, 6-1, and at No. 2 singles, Gracyn Hosier lost to Abigail Bamidale 6-2, 6-3. Rylee Pyle was on the verge of winning the first set and possibly forcing a third set at No. 3 singles but in the end dropped a 7-5, 6-4 decision to Maggie Hunt.

At No. 2 doubles, Ally Honeycutt and Lauren Dungan also led in the second set before losing 6-3, 6-4 to Janet Wegener and Sara Cardemon. The one lopsided result came at No. 1 doubles, where Carlie Remington and Taylor Stinefield were blitzed 6-0, 6-0 by Tynan Dishman and Maggie Manor.

Alexandria bids farewell to seniors Hiser, Hosier, Pyle, Dungan, Kelsey Rhodes and Madison Schuyler but does bring back three-fourths of its doubles players as well as players from a second straight undefeated junior varsity season.

"Madi Schuyler doesn't get a lot of credit," DeVault said. "I didn't think I'd even have Carlie (knee) this year, and Madi stepped in and played well at doubles and had never played it before."

