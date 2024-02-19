Geoff Grammer's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot for Feb. 19

Feb. 19—Four weeks from today we'll be filling out NCAA Tournament brackets with seed numbers in front of team names and worrying little about these numbers in front of a team's name in the Top 25 polls.

But, for now, we've still got this AP Top 25 poll for us all to be so agreeable on.

Still just one Mountain West team on my ballot this week (San Diego State, again) but that very well could change if Colorado State or New Mexico go 2-0 this week. Both are fringe Top 25 in my mind, both lost by double digits at San Diego State last week (CSU by 16, UNM by 11), both had big wins over Mountain West NCAA Tournament hopefuls last week (CSU at home over Utah State, UNM on the road at Nevada), oh, and they both play each other on Wednesday night in the Pit.

For now, enjoy my AP Top 25 ballot for this week (Week 16 of the poll):

Geoff Grammer's AP Top 25 Feb. 19

Rank, team, last week's rank on MY BALLOT, not last week's AP Top 25 rank.

1. UConn (1)

2. Houston (3)

3. Purdue (2)

4. Arizona (4)

5. Tennessee (7)

6. Iowa State (10)

7. North Carolina (6)

8. Duke (9)

9. Marquette (5)

10. Illinois (11)

11. Kansas (8)

12. Alabama (13)

13. Baylor (14)

14. Auburn (12)

15. Saint Mary's (16)

16. Creighton (17)

17. Kentucky (NR)

18. Dayton (19)

19. San Diego State (23)

20. Florida (22)

21. Texas Tech (NR)

22. Gonzaga (NR)

23. Washington State (NR)

24. TCU (NR)

25. South Carolina (15)

OUT: BYU, Virginia, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Indiana State.

IN: Kentucky, Texas Tech, Gonzaga, Washington State, TCU.

If only...: If only there were a few more spots, I might have included teams like Colorado State, New Mexico (each lost at SDSU last week, each also had big wins last week, they play each other on Wednesday in the Pit!), BYU, Virginia, Grand Canyon and it's probably time to start considering putting Michigan State back in there.

