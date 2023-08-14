Geobrugg expanding Algodones manufacturing facility

Aug. 14—Geobrugg North America will double in size in Algodones and add 60 jobs.

Geobrugg manufactures fences and safety protection against hazards such as landslides and debris flow for mining, tunnels, pipelines and even the Formula One race in Miami.

Geobrugg will build a 20,000-square-foot manufacturing building and 4,195-square-foot office building on 13.5 acres it has purchased to supplement the current 25,000-square-foot building in Algodones, the New Mexico Economic Development Department reported.

The department awarded GeoBrugg $500,000 in Local Economic Development Act funding as job-creation targets are met.

Geobrugg has employees from Sandoval and Bernalillo counties, including members of Santa Domingo, San Felipe and Jemez pueblos and the Navajo Nation.