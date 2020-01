Among the things that you didn’t think you’d care about back in October, No. 24 Rutgers landed themselves a 75-72 win at home thanks to this jumper from Geo Baker:

Two B1G games today. Two buzzer-beating game-winners. Geo Baker just did it for No. 24 @RutgersMBB. pic.twitter.com/cw3buEwYXP — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 25, 2020