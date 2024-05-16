Gentle Hunt commits to Illinois football

WCIA — Illinois football has a new transfer defensive lineman with Gentle Hunt committing to the program on Wednesday. The Florida A&M transfer stands 5-foot-10, 290 pounds and comes to Champaign as a grad transfer. As a senior last season with the Rattlers, Hunt had 32 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, to go along with three quarterback hurries. The Florida native was named to the All-SWAC Second Team Defense before entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.