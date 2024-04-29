Gentil, Bunch advance Down Under

Apr. 29—Select an option below to continue reading this premium story.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? to continue reading.

Get unlimited access

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Hawaii surfers Ian Gentil and Jackson Bunch on Sunday advanced to the round of 32 at the Bonsoy Gold Coast Pro in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia.

Gentil won his four-person heat with a 10.83, while Bunch placed second with a 9.63.

Fellow local surfers Shion Crawford (third, 8.80) and Eli Hanneman (fourth, 8.83) were eliminated in the round of 64.

Kai Paula, Kai Martin and Robert Grilho, all of Hawaii, were eliminated in the round of 80.

No women's surfer from Hawaii qualified for the round of 16.

Eweleiula Wong (third, 10.80) and Keala Tomoda-Bannert (fourth, 10.77) competed in the same round-of-32 heat and were eliminated.

Zoe McDougall and Nora Liotta were ousted in the round of 48.