Gent-Wevelgem 2023: Key information on the route and startlist

Biniam Girmay wins Gent-Wevelgem 2022

The 2023 edition of the men's Gent-Wevelgem will keep to its usual format of starting in the town of Ypres, under the Menin Gate.



The Menin Gate is a huge stone memorial to the victims of the First World War, in particular those who lost their lives in the third battle of Ypres, otherwise known as Passchendaele. At 260.9 kilometres, the route is slightly shorter than last year's edition which was won by Biniam Girmay (Intermarche-Circus Wanty).



Once the race has got underway in Ypres, the riders will head out on the usual loop, passing various large First World War cemeteries as they travel out to West Flanders. As they circle back inland, the peloton will face a series of climbs around the area of Mesen before the final tough phase of racing.



The final 120 kilometres of the day feature a series of tough cobbled climbs including the infamous Kemmelberg.



Once the riders have crested the Kemmelberg, they face a relatively flat run in towards the town of Wevelgem. Typically, the race is decided on the Kemmelberg, with a select group of riders then emerging into town for a reduced sprint to the line.





Gent-Wevelgem 2023 route

The second phase of the action features nine tough climbs, including three ascents of the Kemmelberg.



Cobbled climbs are tough enough as it is, but when you factor in the wind and rain, it makes the climbing in Gent-Wevelgem an even tougher challenge. The peloton will climb the Kemmelberg twice from the Belvedere side, before the final ascent takes the riders up from Ossuaire. The final ascent is very much seen as being the toughest.



The full list of climbs is below:



- Scherpenberg

- Baneberg

- Monteberg

- Kemmelberg (Belvedere)

- Monteberg

- Kemmelberg (Belvedere)

- Scherpenberg

- Baneberg

- Kemmelberg (Ossuaire)

The women's race

The route for the women's edition of 2023 Gent-Wevelgem

Similarly to the men's race, the women's edition of Gent-Wevelgem provides some of the best sprinters in the women's WorldTour with the opportunity of getting a victory in a major Classic.



Echoing the men's edition, the women's race also typically begins in Ypres under the Menin Gate before heading out towards West Flanders and the Belgian coastline. The first phase of racing is almost completely flat, but the riders will need to be on their guard due to the high risks posed by potential crosswinds whipping in from the coastline.



The route is largely similar to last year, with the exception of a few more kilometres at the end of the lap around Wevelgem. Seven punchy ascents feature on the women's course, including two of the Scherpenberg climb as well as a double ascent of the Baneberg and Kemmelberg. Last year, the women's peloton faced the steeper and toughest side of the Kemmelberg, from Ossuaire, and that's incorporated into the race once more in 2023.



The Kemmelberg ascent from Ossuaire features pitches of nearly 20% on uneven cobbles, making for a nasty sting in the tail as the race nears its finale. From there, the final 20 kilometres of the day are relatively flat on wide, exposed roads.



Crosswinds could still play a major part as the peloton sails into Wevelgem.



The full list of climbs which will feature in the women's race is as follows:



- Scherpenberg

- Baneberg

- Monteberg

- Kemmelberg (Belvedere)

- Scherpenberg

- Baneberg

- Kemmelberg (Ossuaire)

GENT-WEVELGEM 2023: MEN'S STARTLIST

ALPECIN-DECEUNINCK



PHILIPSEN Jasper

DILLIER Silvan

GHYS Robbe

KRAGH ANDERSEN Soren

KRIEGER Alexander

BALLERSTEDT Maurice

VERMEERSCH Gianni



AG2R CITROEN



VAN AVERMAET Greg

GAUTHERAT Pierre

NAESEN Laurence

NAESEN Oliver

SCHAR Michael

TOUZE Damien

DE WULF Stan



ASTANA QAZAQSTAN



CAVENDISH Mark

BOL Cees

BASSO Leonardo

FEDOROV Yevgeniy

GRUZDEV Dmitry

LAAS Martin

SYRITA Gleb



BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS



MOHORIC Matej

GRADEK Kamil

MILAN Jonathan

ARNDT Nikias

PASQUALON Andrea

RAJOVIC Dusan

WRIGHT Fred



BORA-HANSGROHE



Bennett Sam

HALLER Marco

Jungels Bob

MEEUS Jordi

MULLEN Ryan

POLITT Nils

VAN POPPEL Danny



INTERMARCHE-CIRCUS-WANTY



GIRMAY Biniam

BYSTROM ERIK Sven

DE GENDT Aime

PAGE Hugo

PETIT Adrien

TEUNISSEN Mike

VAN DER HOORN Taco



SOUDAL QUICK-STEP



MERLIER Tim

LAMPAERT Yves

ASGREEN Kasper

BALLERINI Davide

PEDERSEN Casper

STEIMLE Jannik

VAN LERBEGHE Bert



JUMBO-VISMA



VAN AERT Wout

LAPORTE Christophe

KOOIJ Olav

ROOSEN Timo

VAN DIJKE Tim

VAN EMDEN Jos

VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan



TREK-SEGAFREDO



STUYVEN Jasper

HOELGAARD Markus

HOOLE Daan

KIRSCH Alex

PEDERSEN Mads

VERGAERDE Otto

THEUNS Edward



COFIDIS



ALLEGAERT Piet

CONSONNI Simone

KREDER Wesley

NOPPE Christophe

PERICHON Pierre-Luc

RENARD Alexis

WALLAYS Jelle



EF EDUCATION EASYPOST



BETTIOL ALberto

BISSEGER Stefan

DOULL Owain

VAN DEN BERG Marijn

RUSTCH Jonas

SCULLY Tom

WISNIOWSKI Lukasz



GROUPAMA-FDJ



DEMARE Arnaud

ASKEY Lewis

KUNG Stefan

LE GAC Stefan

LIENHARD Fabian

STEWART Jake

WATSON Samuel



INEOS GRENADIERS



GANNA Filippo

HEIDUK Kim

KWIATKOWSKI Michal

NARVAEZ Jhnothan

SHEFFIELD Magnus

SWIFT Ben



MOVISTAR



GAVIRIA Fernando

GARCIA CORTINA Ivan

ERVITI Imanol

JACOBS Johan

NROSGAARD Mathias

KANTER Max

LAZKANO Olier



ARKEA-SAMSIC



LEDANOIS Kevin

PONOMAR Andrii

DEKKER David

BIERMANS Jenthe

MCLAY Daniel

MOZZATO Luca

RUSSO Clement



DSM



DEGENKOLB John

BEVIN Patrick

BITTNER Pavel

ANDRESEN Tobias Lund

EEKHOFF Nils

MAYRHOFER Marius

VERMAEKE Kevin



JAYCO AIUla



GROENEWEGEN Dylan

MEZGEC Luka

QUICK Blake

REINDERS Elmar

STEWART Campbell

STYBAR Zdenek

O'BRIEN Kelland



UAE TEAM EMIRATES



OLIVERIA Rui

GROSSCHARTNER Felix

WELLENS Tim

ACKERMANN Pascal

TRENTIN Matteo

LAENGEN Vegard Stake

MOLANO Juan Sebastian



LOTTO DSTNY



EWAN Caleb

DE LIE Arnaud

BEULLENS Cedric

DE BUYST Jasper

FRISON Frederik

VAN MOER Brent

VERMEESCH Florian



FLANDERS-BALOISE



APERS Ruben

BRAET Vito

COLMAN Alex

DE PESTEL Sander

FRETIN Milan

HESTERS Jules

VAN POUCKE Aaron



BINGOAL WB



BLOUWE Louis

DE MAEGHT Dorian

ROBEET Ludovic

DESAL Ceriel

VAN BOVEN Luca

VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillame

MERTENS Julian



HUMAN POWERED HEALTH



BASSETT Stephen

DE VOS Adam

JOYCE Colin

LEMMEN Bart

PERRY Ben

SCHONBERGER Sebastian

VAN HOECKE Gijs



ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH



VANMARCKE Sep

HOULE Hugo

NIZZOLO Giacomo

REYNDERS Jens

VAN ASBROECK Tom

ZABEL Rick



UNO-X



KRISTOFF Alexander

HALVORSEN Kristoffer

URIANSTAD Martin

RESELL Erik Nordstaeter

WAERENSKJOLD Soren

SKAARSETH Anders

TILLER Rasmus



TOTAL ENERGIES



SAGAN Peter

BOASSON HAGEN Edvald

OSS Daniel

BODNAR Maciej

SOUPE Geoffrey

TURGIS Anthony

VAN GESTEL Dries



GENT-WEVELGEM 2023: WOMEN'S START LIST

TREK-SEGAFREDO



BALSAMO Elisa

BRAND Lucinda

LONGO BORGHINI Elisa

SANGUINETI Ilaria

VAN ANROOIJ Shirin



SD WORX



KOPECKY Lotte

WIEBES Lorena

REUSSER Marlen

CECCHINI Elena

MAJERUS Christine

UNEKEN Lonneke



UAE TEAM ADQ



BASTIANELLI Marta

GASPARRINI Eleonara Camilla

BUJAK Eugenia

CONSONNI Chiaria

AMIALIUSIK Alena

HOLDEN Elizabeth



EF EDUCATION-TIBCO-SVB



BÄCKSTEDT Zoe

BORGHESI Letizia

HONSINGER Clara

JACKSON Alison

SMITH Abi

STEPHENS Lauren



AG INSURANCE-SOUDAL QUICK-STEP



BOOGAARD Maaike

BORGSTRÖM Julia

HENTTALA Lotta

KASPER Romy

RIJNBEEK Maud

WOLLASTON Ally



MOVISTAR



BIANNIC Aude

GONZÁLEZ Alicia

NORSGAARD Emma

OYARBIDE Lourdes

GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla

RODRÍGUEZ Gloria



CERATIZIT-WNT



ARZUFFI Alice Maria

BRAUßE Franziska

DE ZOETE Mylène

FIDANZA Arianna

LACH Marta

TEUTENBERG Lea Lin



COFIDIS



ALZINI Martina

BERTEAU Victoire

CASTRIQUE Alana

FORTIN Valentine

PILOTE FORTIN Gabrielle

TALBOT Josie



LIFEPLUS WAHOO



VIGIE Margaux

HARRIS Ella

RICHARDSON Kate

RYSZ Kaja

WYLLIE Ella

LAURANCE Typhaine



JUMBO-VISMA



ACHTEREEKTE Carlijn

HENDERSON Anna

RIEDMANN Linda

LABECKI Coryn

RÜEGG Noemi

SWINKELS Karlijn



PROXIMUS-ALPHAMOTORHOM



GRIT Ilse

HOLMSGAARD Trine

KRAHL Judith

SCHOKKAERT Febe

WASMUS Nienke

VAN HOUTUM Céline



LOTTO DSTNY



AINTILA Wilma

DE CLERCQ Katrijn

DOCX Mieke

SIGMUND Marla

VAN DE GUCHTE Quinty

BURLOVÁ Kristýna



CANYON // SRAM



BOSSUYT Shari

CROMWELL Tiffany

CHABBEY Elise

NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna

SKALNIAK-SÓJKA Agnieszka

VAN DER DUIN Maike



FDJ-SUEZ



BORGLI Stine

BROWN Grace

CAVALLI Marta

COPPONI Clara

DUVAL Eugénie

FAHLIN Emilia



ZAAF CYCLING



COLES-LYSTER Maggie

CORDON-RAGOT Audrey

DE FRANCESCO Danielle

DRUMMOND Michaela

JOUNIER Lucie

MEIJERING Mareille



FENIX-DECEUNINCK



DE BAAT Kim

KASTELIJN Yara

DE WILDE Julie

KUIJPERS Evy

SCHWEINBERGER Christina

WRIGHT Sophie



HUMAN POWERED HEALTH



BARNES Alice

PIKULIK Daria

RAAIJMAKERS Marit

SCHMID Kaia

VANDENBULCKE Jesse

WILLIAMS Lily



ISRAEL PREMIER-TECH



BAUR Caroline

COLLINELLI Sofia

DELBAERE Fien

DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara

PIRRONE Elena

NGUYỄN Thị Thật



LIV RACING



BARBIERI Rachele

BUURMAN Eva

DE JONG Thalita

DEMEY Valerie

SMULDERS Silke

TON Quinty



UNO-X



KOERNER Rebecca

BARKER Elinor

CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia

DIDERIKSEN Amalie

AHTOSALO Anniina

NORMAN LETH Julie



DSM



GEORGI Pfeiffer

HENGEVELD Daniek

JASTRAB Megan

KOCH Franziska

KOOL Charlotte

PLOUFFE Maeve



JAYCO AIUla



ALLEN Jessica

PATERNOSTER Letizia

HOWE Georgie

KESSLER Nina

MANLY Alexandra

ROSEMAN-GANNON Ruby



PARKHOTEL VALKENBURG



FRAIN Nicole

GERRITSE Femke

SCHOENS Quinty

VAN HAAFTEN Kirstie

VANHOVE Marith

VANPACHTENBEKE Margot



DUOLAR-CHEVALMEIRE



BEX Nathalie

ERIKSEN Malin

GINS Tara

GRÖNDAHL Antonia

MARTINEZ Andrea

VAN DEN STEEN Kelly





