‘Gent’ Marcus Rashford saves female footballer from male mob in nightclub

Marcus Rashford came to the aid of Alisha Lehmann (PA Wire)

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford has been described as “a gent” after reportedly coming to the aid of Aston Villa’s Alisha Lehmann in a nightclub.

The two footballers were enjoying nights out in Manchester in April, with both ending up at Chinawhite in the city centre.

According to The Sun, Switzerland international Lehmann was crowded on arrival at the night spot, prompting Rashford to intervene.

Though he had never met his fellow footballer, Rashford recognised Lehmann, inviting her into a private area of the club away from the crowds.

“Marcus cleared a table and invited her and her friends to join them,” a source at Chinawhite said to The Sun of the incident.

“It was the first time they’d met but he knew who Alisha was. They exchanged a few words and she thanked him then they carried on partying with their separate sets of friends. She thought he was a gent.”

Rashford has enjoyed an excellent individual season in Erik ten Hag’s first year in charge at Old Trafford, with Manchester United still hoping to complete a domestic cup double when they face Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday 3 June.

Lehmann, meanwhile, will be hoping that Aston Villa can finish their season strongly, with Carla Ward’s side currently fifth in the Women’s Super League.

The 24-year-old came off the bench against Manchester United on Friday but could not prevent her side letting a 2-1 lead slip as Millie Turner snatched a late 3-2 victory for the league leaders.

