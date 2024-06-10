Genoa Want €20M For Inter Milan Targets – Cash Only & No Players

Genoa want a straight cash offer of at least €20 million to sell Inter Milan-linked goalkeeper Josep Martinez this summer.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

Genoa keeper Martinez has increasingly emerged as a major target for Inter.

The Nerazzurri are intent on signing a goalkeeper this summer. And the profile that they have in mind would be a younger keeper, capable of replacing Yann Sommer in the long term.

Athletico Paranaense’s Bento has been on Inter’s radar for some time now.

However, finding an agreement with Athletico will be difficult as the Brazilian club aim high as far as a fee for the 24-year-old.

Therefore, Inter have increasingly started to consider other options.

And the main one looks to be Genoa’s Martinez. The Spaniard has enjoyed a very strong first season in Serie A with the Grifone.

At 25 years of age, Martinez has the right age profile for Inter.

Genoa Want € 20M For Inter Target Josep Martinez – Straight Cash

Theoretically, Inter’s move for Martinez would be motivated by a deal being more financially feasible than one for Bento.

However, La Repubblica reports, Genoa are not necessarily going to make it easy.

The newspaper anticipate that the Ligurian club want no less than €20 million to sell Martinez.

Moreover, La Repubblic report, Genoa are not keen on any player-plus-cash deals.

Therefore, the Rossoblu are not likely to accept any sort of swap involving young Inter attacking midfielder Valentin Carboni.

Rather, Genoa want to simply collect as high a fee as they can if they are to sell Martinez.

The Grifone’s valuation for the former RB Leipzig keeper is around €20 million.

Meanwhile, La Repubblica report, Genoa have already lined up a replacement for Martinez. They are in talks with Mallorca for 23-year-old goalkeeper Leo Roman.