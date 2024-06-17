Genoa & Venezia Both Keen On Signing Italy U21 Star From Inter Milan

Both Genoa and Venezia are keen on signing Inter Milan attacking midfielder Gaetano Oristanio this summer.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that the 22-year-old will almost certainly be part of a deal for either Josep Martinez or Tanner Tessmann.

Last season, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder was on loan at Cagliari.

Last season, Oristanio made a total of 25 appearances for Cagliari. He scored two goals for the Rossoblu and assisted one.

Oristanio had his role to play as the Sardinian side managed to avoid relegation from Serie A.

Prior to joining Cagliari on loan, Oristanio had been at Volendam in the Netherlands for two seasons on loan.

Cagliari had a purchase option to sign Oristanio on a permanent basis this summer. However, they declined to exercise it.

Therefore, Inter will be looking for a new club for the 22-year-old.

According to Tuttosport, there are two Serie A clubs to have already shown serious interest in Oristanio.

One is Genoa. And the other is Venezia, who are aiming to strengthen for the top flight after winning promotion from Serie B via the playoffs during the season just gone.

Moreover, Inter are already in negotiations to sign a player from each of Genoa and Venezia.

In the former case, the Nerazzurri want to sign goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

Martinez is the player who Inter have earmarked as the backup keeper to Yann Sommer for next season – as well as their long-term future in goal.

Genoa have asked for €18 million to sell Martinez. But Inter want to lower the cash fee for the Spaniard by offering a player in return.

It’s a similar story with Venezia and US international midfielder Tanner Tessmann. The Venetian club are aiming for a valuation of €7-8 million.

Therefore, one way or another, Oristanio’s future will likely be linked to one of those sets of negotations.