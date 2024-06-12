Genoa and Tottenham in close contact to discuss Spence and Gudmundsson

Genoa and Tottenham have held a new round of talks to discuss possible deals involving Djed Spence and Albert Gudmundsson, local reports detail.

Spence spent the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan with the Grifone, where he showed a number of positives under Alberto Gilardino, seeing 851 minutes of action across 16 Serie A matches, looking capable on both sides of the pitch.

In the meantime, Genoa are open to cashing in on Gudmundsson this summer following his flying season on the Ligurian coast, where he scored 16 goals and provided five assists across 37 matches. Inter are seriously keen on the Icelandic forward, but Tottenham have also emerged with interest.

Genoa and Tottenham in contact

Il Secolo XIX via TMW details how Genoa are in negotiations with Tottenham to try and find a deal for Spence, wanting to buy the Englishman for around €8m. He is keen to remain in Liguria, appreciating his development under Gilardino, and his buy option has been extended.

In the meantime, Spurs are also interested in finding a deal for Gudmundsson and have continued exploring a possible move. The Icelandic forward has a €30-35m price tag and Inter have to sell before they can match this, giving the Premier League side a way in.