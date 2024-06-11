Genoa Star Has Promised Himself To Inter Milan – Will He Stick To It?

Genoa Star Has Promised Himself To Inter Milan – Will He Stick To It?

Genoa forward Albert Gudmundsson has already promised himself to Inter Milan, and the question is whether he’ll stick to his word.

This according to SportItalia transfer market expert Alfredo Pedulla, via FCInter1908. He reports that the 26-year-old has already given the Nerazzurri a verbal guarantee that joining them is is priority in April.

Gudmundsson is a player very much on Inter’s radar for this summer. That is no big secret.

The Nerazzurri see the former AZ Alkmaar forward as having the right profile to reinforce their attack with qualities that are different than any of the forwards currently in the squad offer.

And for his part, Gudmundsson is keen on the move to Inter.

The question is whether the Nerazzurri will be able to make a move for Gudmundsson work.

The Icelander will not come cheap. Reports indicate that Genoa will want a fee of around €30 million fore him.

Inter are also negotiating with the Grifone for the possible transfer of goalkeeper Josep Martinez. But those are entirely separate negotiations.

Albert Gudmundsson Has Promised Himself To Inter Milan – Will It Hold?

According to Pedulla, Gudmundsson has given his priority to Inter for some time.

The SportItalia transfer expert reports that there had been a direct conversation between the 26-year-old and Nerazzurri Sporting Director Piero Ausilio back in April.

At the time, Gudmundsson made his decision clear.

The Genoa forward told Ausilio that he wants to join Inter. He would choose the Nerazzurri over any other offers.

And now, that promise could be put to the test.

Pedulla notes that there will be offers for Gudmundsson this summer. From clubs in Europe, but also in Saudi Arabia.

Therefore, the question is whether the 26-year-old will hold out for a move to Inter.

And then, whether or not the Nerazzurri can work out the transfer in time.