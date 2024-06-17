Genoa Sporting Director Puts Breaks On Spain International’s Links To Inter Milan: ‘Things Aren’t Confirmed Yet’

The Sporting Director of Genoa has cooled the rumours that goalkeeper Josep Martinez is right on the verge of joining Inter Milan.

Grifone Sporting Director Marco Ottolini spoke to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews. He stressed that “things aren’t confirmed yet” as far as a potential transfer of the Spaniard.

Recent days have seen the links between Martinez and Inter heat up quite a bit.

Reports indicate that the 26-year-old is Inter’s choice to be the long-term successor to Yann Sommer in goal.

The Nerazzurri had previously been eyeing up Bento of Athletico Paranense.

Meanwhile, there were also links to such keepers as Udinese’s Maduka Okoye and Lazio’s Christos Mandas from within Serie A.

And they also met with the agent of Villarreal keeper Filip Jorgensen last Wednesday.

But in the past week or so, Inter have reportedly accelerated the negotiations with Genoa to sign former RB Leipzig keeper Martinez.

Genoa Sporting Director Puts Breaks On Josep Martinez To Inter Links: “Nothing Confirmed Yet”

Genoa’s Sporting Director Ottolini is not denying that Inter have shown an interest in signing Martinez, and that the clubs have been in talks for a prospective transfer.

However, the executive has made clear that it is hardly a done deal at this stage, as some reports seem to suggest.

The Genoa Sporting Director said that “Everything still has to be confirmed.”

“They have come forward with interest,” he then said. “We’re in talks.”

Ottolini called Martinez “quite a young goalkeeper.”

“He has great character and perspective. He doesn’t feel pressure.”

“He’s good at playing with the ball at his feet,” Ottolini continued of goalkeeper Martinez.

“That’s a characteristic that’s highly sought-after in modern football.”

Martinez started 36 out of Genoa’s 38 matches during the season just gone.

The 26-year-old is also a full Spanish international. He made his debut for his national team in a friendly against Lithuania in 2021.