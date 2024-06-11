Genoa & Spain Star Currently Closest Candidate To Join Inter Milan

Genoa’s Josep Martinez is the strongest candidate to join Inter Milan as a backup goalkeeper to Yann Sommer this summer.

This according to Sky Sport Italia transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio, via FCInterNews. He reported live on air that the negotiations for Martinez are ongoing, and that he is ahead of the likes of Bento and Maduka Okoye.

One of Inter’s priorities this summer is to sign a new goalkeeper.

The Nerazzurri have a clear plan in mind. They want to sign a player who’s no older than 25 or 26 for the position.

That way, there would be plenty of room to grow and take on a starting role for several seasons to come.

At the moment, Inter have the ever-reliable Yann Sommer in goal.

The 35-year-old former Bayern Munich and Borussia Monchengladbach keeper can be the starter next season.

But Inter want to have a clear succession plan in place for after next season.

Josep Martinez Leads The Way To Join Inter Milan As Sommer Backup

Di Marzio reports that Athletico Paranaense’s Bento and Udinese’s Maduka Okoye are two other keepers on Inter’s shortlist.

However, the Sky transfer expert reports, there is one keeper who leads the way.

Di Marzio anticipates that at the moment, Martinez is the closest to joining Inter out of any keeper.

The Nerazzurri are currently actively in talks with Genoa about signing the 26-year-old.

Martinez has enjoyed an impressive first season in Serie A.

The Spaniard had initially joined Genoa from RB Leipzig while they were in Serie B during the 2022-23 season.

Having helped the Grifone to win promotion, he played a key role in the Ligurian club securing a midtable finish with his solid performances during the season just gone.

And according to Di Marzio, Martinez is currently the keeper who looks likeliest to join Inter.