Genoa Slap €18M Price Tag On Inter Milan Target – Villarreal Star Among Alternative Targets

Genoa have set the asking price for Inter Milan target Josep Martinez at €18 million

This according to Sky Sport Italia transfer market expert Gianluca DI Marzio. Di Marzio reported live on air via FCInterNews that the Nerazzurri began negotiations for Martinez today, whilst Villarreal’s Filip Joergensen is among the backup targets.

Inter’s hunt for a goalkeeper is now well underway.

As is now well-known, the Nerazzurri’s intention is to sign a young keeper this summer.

Inter are keen to bring in a player who can spend next season deputizing for Yann Sommer in goal. Then, when Sommer departs, take over the starting spot from the Swiss.

The big question, then, is who the Nerazzurri will end up signing for the position.

For some time, the name most strongly linked as a target has been Brazilian international Bento.

However, the negotiations with Bento’s club Athletico Paranaense have not taken off.

Therefore, a new name has been moving towards the top of Inter’s shortlist. They are now working to try and sign Genoa keeper Martinez.

Genoa Want € 18M For Inter Milan Target Josep Martinez

According to Di Marzio, today marked the first real negotiations between Inter and Genoa for a potential transfer of Martinez.

The Sky transfer expert report that the Grifone gave Inter their valuation for the 26-year-old.

According to Di Marzio, Genoa are asking for around €18 million to sell former RB Leipzig keeper Martinez.

Now, the question is whether Inter will make a bid of that size, or make a counteroffer.

Meanwhile, Di Marzio reports, there are also other names on Inter’s shortlist in goal.

One is Bento, who is still very much a target if he is to be attainable.

Then, another name from Serie A like Martinez would be 23-year-old Udinese keeper Maduka Okoye.

Lastly, Di Marzio reports, 22-year-old Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Joergensen is also on Inter’s shortlist.