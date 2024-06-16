Genoa reach agreement with Marseille for Vitinha

According to RMC Sport, Olympique de Marseille and Genoa have reached an agreement for Vitinha (24) with the Portuguese forward set to leave Les Phocéens for a €15 million transfer fee.

In January 2023, Vitinha became Marseille’s record signing when he joined from Braga in a €32 million deal. The Portuguese striker never lived up to the club’s hefty investment, as he gained a reputation for his missed chances, scoring only 6 times during his year in the south of France.

A loan to Genoa in February provided Vitinha with a brief escape from the pressures that came with playing for Marseille, and the Portuguese striker has appeared more settled in his new environment, with Genoa and their fanbase reportedly pleased with his efforts so far.

Marseille include buyback clause for Vitinha

However, Marseille have inserted a buyback clause into the deal for an undisclosed fee, meaning the story might not yet be quite over for La Provence and their record signing.

GFFN | Nick Hartland