Genoa near agreement with Marseille for Vitinha

According to Foot Mercato, Vitinha’s (24) time at Olympique de Marseille is coming to an end with Genoa close to agreeing to a fresh loan deal for the forward that would include an obligation to buy the Portuguese striker.

Truthfully, his time in La Provence was over long before this agreement was mooted. His final display in a Marseille shirt (in a 2-2 draw with AS Monaco) had all but confirmed his unhappy tenure was coming to an end, personifying a stay that had frustrated all parties involved.

Vitinha had spent six months with the Italian side after he joined the club on the final day of the winter transfer window. However, that deal only included an option to purchase Marseille’s record signing, something that Genoa were reluctant to trigger this summer.

Despite struggling in France, Vitinha’s time in Serie A has been more productive with both the club and the supporters pleased with his efforts and confident of his potential to help bolster their forward line, especially with rumours linking Albert Guðmundsson (26) and Mateo Retegui (25) with departures.

