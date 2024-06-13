Advertisement

Genoa guarantee massive Vitinha discount from Marseille

According to Sky Sport Italia, Genoa have agreed to purchase Vitinha outright for €15m, though Olympique Marseille will have a counter-option.

The striker moved to Marassi in the January transfer window on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season for a further €25m.

However, it seems as if Genoa have managed to negotiate that down to just €15m following six months in the Peninsula.

There had been suggestions over the last few days in France and Italy that the two clubs had agreed a new, different deal to make the move permanent, but not that the figure would drop so steeply.

Genoa keep Vitinha on discount

Vitinha scored two goals in nine Serie A appearances for the Grifone and was eager to remain rather than return to Marseille.

The 24-year-old is considered one of the biggest flops in the history of Olympique Marseille, as he was signed from SC Braga in January 2023 for €32m.

In one year at the club, he scored six goals and provided four assists in 43 competitive games.